NDC's Bongo parliamentary candidate appeals for unity

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Bongo (U/E), Oct. 13, GNA - Mr Edward Bawa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for the Bongo Constituency, has appealed to aggrieved supporters of the party in the constituency to forgive him to ensure victory for the party.

The parliamentary aspirant, who is also the Communications Consultant to the Energy Commission, made the plea when he launched his campaign in the Bongo Constituency.

It would be recalled that some supporters and members of the party in the Constituency called the 'Lai-Lai group', held a press conference in the Constituency, accusing the parliamentary aspirant of being arrogant and not showing good interpersonal relations.

They, therefore, threatened to vote against the parliamentary candidate and vote for the presidential candidate of the party.

During the launch of his campaign, Mr Bawa appealed to the aggrieved supporters of the party to forgive him to ensure victory for the party.

Among the members of the party who attended the event included, Mr Donald Adabare Adabre, Mr John Akolgo Tia and Mr Albert Abongo, the Member of Parliament for Bongo and also the Regional Minister.

Mr Adabre, a former Ambassador to Mali, called on the supporters and the constituency executives to bury their differences and to work together to ensure that the party is retained both at the Parliamentary and the Presidential levels.

He appealed to the aggrieved members to remain united and to ensure that the party wins more Parliamentary seats than it did at the last election.

Mr Adabre said comparatively, the region has received more infrastructure development under the NDC administration than at any other period.

He cited road infrastructure, schools, health facilities, Rural Electrification Projects and other pro-poor interventions such as the expansion of the school feeding programme as some of the projects and policies implemented by the NDC.

Mr John Tia Akolgo, Ghana's Ambassador to Cuba, who launched the 34-member campaign team, commended the Bongo Constituency and other constituencies in the region for having remained what he termed as 'the World Bank of the NDC' since 1992.

Mr Tia, a former Member of Parliament for the Talensi Constituency, urged the members of the team to work hard to ensure victory for the party.

GNA