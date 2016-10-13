Rotary Club donates blood to Upper West blood bank

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, Oct. 13, GNA - Rotary Club, a Civil Society Organization (CSO), which provides humanitarian services to the society has donated a total of 232 units of blood to help boost the Upper West Regional Hospital's blood bank.

The donation forms part of the Club's three month project to donate 2000 units of blood to help the Ghana National Blood Service (NBS) to achieve its annual target of 250,000 units of blood.

The campaign which is under the theme: 'Donate Blood, Save a Live' is spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central and is expected to be carried out in all the regions of the country.

Maame Kwaaba Stephens, Service Project Director of Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central urged the public to make blood donation a habit to ensure that blood was always available at the health facilities.

She appealed to the people to donate blood voluntarily and willingly without expectations of rewards.

Sakagben Sunday, a Laboratory Technician at the Wa Regional Hospital, said the hospital was in dire need of blood especially at the children and maternity ward and appealed to the general public to visit the health facility to donate blood to help save lives.

Simon Okai Abbew, a donor, said he believed the only way he could contribute to the development of his society was to donate blood to save the lives of people he might not know.

He appealed to the general public to also make blood donation a lifestyle since it was a humanitarian gesture to exhibit to their societies.

The Rotary Club of Accra-Ring Road Central is collaborating with the regional clubs and the Ghana National Blood Service to enable the club meet its target of 200 units of blood per region at the end of the campaign in December.

Voltic Ghana Limited, Nestle Ghana, Indomie, Telekay, Cedar Point Chemist and Kaysens sponsored the Rotary Club.

GNA