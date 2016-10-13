Nabdam District strives to attain stated goals

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Nangodi (U/E), Oct. 13, GNA - The Nabdam District, one of the youngest Districts in the Upper East Region that was created in 2012, is working hard to attain its development goals.

Mrs Vivian Anafo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, said this at the recent Third Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the Assembly.

She mentioned the health, education, security and good governance sectors as some of the areas that have seen significant development.

On health, the DCE mentioned the construction of Community -Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds at Gungwagre, Gane -Asonge, Zua and Nyogbare, which were almost complete with funds from the District Assembly Common Fund and the District Development Fund.

'The construction of 3-Unit Classroom Block at Yakoti and Kong-Daborin under the District Assembly Common Fund are all at the roofing and plastering stages respectively. The construction of a 3-unit classroom blocks at Zimboug, Sakoti and Gundork under the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) are also at their roofing stages', Mrs Anafo said.

Mrs Anafo said 230 young people have been employed as Community Education Teaching Assistants (CETA) and Community Police Assistant under the Youth Employment Agency.

She lauded the efforts of Non-Governmental Organizations that have complemented the development efforts of the Assembly, particularly Afrikids Ghana, a Child Rights Non- Governmental Organization.

The DCE said entreated all the citizens from the area not to allow their political differences affect the development agenda of the area.

'Let's all burry our political differences for the sake of the development of this young District which has a very bright future', she said.

GNA