Dr Bawumia donates to alma matter

By Paul Achonga Kwode, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 13, GNA - Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice Presidential nominee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has presented a cash donation of GHâ‚µ65,000.00 to the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) towards its 65th anniversary celebration.

It comes off on October 15, 2016, at the school's premises.

Dr. Bawumia, a past student of the School, also presented sporting items and promised to present an ambulance to the school to aid them in times of emergencies.

He explained that GHâ‚µ50,000.00 of the donation would be used to rehabilitate the school's Assembly Hall, while the remaining would be used for preparations towards the event.

'I will be with you come this Saturday to celebrate with you,' he stated.

He said without the good disciplinary attitude inculcated in him by the school, he would not have been where he was today, and urged the students to take their studies seriously, advising them to consider the sky as their limit.

'The only thing that stands between you and success is to take your studies seriously,' Dr Bawumia said.

Mr Adam Shaibu Wilberforce, the Headmaster of the School, commended Dr. Bawumia for the gesture and assured him of putting every single contribution to good use for the benefit of the students.

He used the occasion to appeal to all old students of TAMASCO to support the School in whichever capacity they could to ensure a successful celebration.

GNA