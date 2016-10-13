By Prosper Addetah, GNA

Suhum (E/R), Oct 13, GNA - Eight people in the Suhum municipality, arraigned for various sanitation offenses have been sentenced to a total fine of GHÈ¼2,000.00.

They are Yao Owusu, Kwasi Jacob, Bright Kofi, Bismark Okoh, Christopher Tomelu, Patience Quaye, Prince Aye and Leticia Kwakye.

The Suhum Municipal Magistrate Court, presided over by Mrs. Naomi Akyeamu, ordered that they paid between GHÈ¼200.00 and GHÈ¼300.00.

They would serve prison term ranging from two to three months if they defaulted.

Their charges included willfully allowing their animals to stray, dumping of garbage at unauthorized disposal points, improper disposal of human waste and overgrown backyard full of weeds.

They were convicted and slapped with the fines after they individually made pleas of guilt.

Mr. Stephen Kwadwo Asante, a Senior Environmental Health Officer, said the eight ignored repeated warning by health inspectors to keep their surroundings clean to prevent an outbreak of diseases.

They rather insulted the environmental health officers and refused to show up in court after they had been served with summons to appear, forcing the court to issue a bench warrant for their arrest.

GNA