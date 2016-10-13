Centre for road safety wants reversal of IGP's directive

Accra, October 13, GNA - The Centre for Road Safety and Accountability (CROSA) has called on the Ghana Police Service to reverse its decision to suspend the inspection of driver license and vehicle insurance because the directive would create safety problems for road users.

In a statement signed by Mr. Francis Yirenkyi, the Executive Secretary of CROSA, it said the directive would encourage indiscipline on the roads and lead to more accidents that should rather be reduced.

Media reports on Tuesday, October 4, announced the Inspector General of Police's directive to all units that police traffic officers should rather concentrate on improving the traffic flow of traffic in congested places.

The statement said: 'CROSA has noticed certain phenomena that are going on in the transport sector of which the regulatory body seem not to be concerned.

'CROSA has noted that transport owners still do overloading, but in a more intelligent way.

'Transport owners of 207 Benz buses and the sprinter buses, especially, have resorted to fixing more seats to carry more passengers other than the previous case where they were loading more passengers on the normal approved seats'.

The Centre expressed worry about how such vehicles managed to get road worthy certificates, saying the phenomena was a great danger to the travelling public who suffered injuries and die during accidents, whether major or minor.

The statement said laws governing road safety were for the wellbeing of all Ghanaians, especially the travelling public and other road users, therefore, they should be enforced on all fronts for the public good.

CROSA, therefore, charged the authorities responsible, including the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, as well as the National Road Safety Commission, to urgently ensure the immediate enforcement of laws and regulations to save the travelling public from future catastrophe.

GNA