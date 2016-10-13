Rotaract Club schools students on menstrual hygiene

By Kwamina Tandoh/Doris Ablordey, GNA

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - The Rotaract Club of Accra Ring Road Central in partnership with Lexta Company, producers of Yazz products, has distributed 50 cartons of Yazz Sanitary pads to pupils of the Kanda Cluster of Schools in Accra.

The pupils were also lectured on menstrual hygiene to enhance their knowledge and understanding of the subject, which would impact positively on their lives.

Menstruation is basically the monthly flow of blood and cellular debris from the uterus of non-pregnant girls and women through the vagina. It often lasts from three to seven days and ceases at menopause.

Rotarian Rissi Assani-Alabi, Youth Service Director, Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central said menstruation is one of the signs of puberty in a girl-child.

She said the lack of education on menstrual hygiene among girls of school-going age often resulted in absenteeism and low academic performance.

She, therefore, advocated the provision of basic facilities in the schools such as water, soap and changing rooms where the girls could clean and protect themselves when they experienced their menstruation during school hours.

Rotarian Alabi advised teenage girls to avoid using rags, toilet rolls, towels and other unhygienic materials to protect themselves during menstruation since that could result in vaginal infections.

She emphasised on the use of sanitary pads and taught the girls how to use and dispose their used pads.

She advised them to carry along a sanitary pad and extra underwear in case of emergencies.

Rotaractor Gabriel Fienya, Service Project Director, Rotaract Club of Accra Ring Road Central said one of the club's areas of focus was maternity and child care, hence the menstrual hygiene educational programme at the Kanda Cluster of schools.

He said the exercise was one of the two projects they had for the year, adding that the next project will be a sexual reproductive health talk for the students of Accra High and Accra Girls Senior high school.

Mr Seth Ntiamoah-Asare Jnr, Head of Sales and Marketing, Lexta Ghana Ltd, reiterated the company's commitment in supporting the society.

He said the company had over the years supported health education on cervical cancer awareness among women with the focus on students.

He asked corporate Ghana to come to the aid of the vulnerable in the society, especially women and children, in promoting quality health care.

Mrs Paulina Duah, President, Rotaract Club of Accra Ring Road Central said the club continues to provide an avenue for young men and women to enhance the knowledge and skills that would assist their personal development.

This, she said, 'Is to address the physical and social needs of our communities, and to promote better relations between all people worldwide through Rotary International's framework of friendship and service.

Some of the students who spoke to Ghana News Agency expressed appreciation to the organisers, saying the forum had enhanced their knowledge and understanding of menstrual hygiene, which would impact positively on their lives.

GNA