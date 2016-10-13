NDC Zongo Caucus seeks votes in Zongo communities

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Asoukaw (E/R), Oct. 13, GNA - The Council of Elders and the National Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Zongo Caucus have asked the Zongo communities to vote massively on December 7 to retain President John Dramani Mahama in power.

This they said President Mahama was the only candidate who could sustain the nation on the path of progress and development.

Speaking to Zongo Communities at Adeiso, Asuokaw, Asamankese in the Upper and Lower West Akim Districts and Akyem Oda Municipality of the Eastern Region, Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa, a member of the NDC National Campaign Committee who led the delegation indicated that a lot had been achieved by the government of President Mahama and expressed optimism that the people would give him another four-year term.

He used the occasion to introduce the Party's Parliamentary candidates for Upper West Akim, Mr Derek Ohene Assifo Bekoe who is also the District Chief Executive and Shirley Naana Osei-Ampem, Lower West Akim.

Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa urged supporters of the NDC to avoid complacency and accept to work hard and with total commitment to reach out to every voter in their electoral areas.

'We in the leadership of the Zongo Caucus go from house-to-house to help the people to appreciate the good things done by the Mahama Administration to ensure resounding victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections,' he said.

Alhaji Shamsu Kwakwa highlighted the strong and admirable leadership qualities of the President and the NDC's team of parliamentary candidates, describing them as 'assets' to both the Party and the nation and called for the people to elect them to represent them.

Alhaji Yussif Captain, Chairman of the Zongo Caucus Council of Elders said the promises made by President Mahama during his first term had been fulfilled.

These include the completion of the first phase of the Tamale International Airport and the lifting of the Pilgrims from the northern zone at the Airport direct to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the construction of the community day senior high schools.

He said the projects also include the expansion of the Tema and Takoradi harbours, the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Kasoa interchanges, the Eastern Corridor Roads, Regional and District hospitals and the construction of Ho, upgrading of Kumasi and expansion of Kotoka International airports.

Mrs Mavis Ama Frimpong-Gati, Regional Minister said President Mahama's love, compassion and respect for people living in zongos communities was an indication of making every citizenry equal.

She appealed to the people not to listen to the lies of the New Patriotic Party and advice them to come out in their numbers on election day and vote massively for the NDC.

Alhaji Mohammed Arimiyawu, National Coordinator of the Zongo Caucus popularly known as 'Coolie Younger', said President Mahama would every year offer full scholarships to 80 female Muslims to study medicine in Cuba to avert the uncomfortability of Christian male doctors treating female Muslims.

According to him, this has never happened in the history of any government in the country and that the commitment towards the development of Muslims and Zongo communities was imbedded in the heart of President Mahama.

Mr Bekoe announced that a number of roads including Adeiso town roads had been awarded on contract to open up the area.

