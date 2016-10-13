Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Social News | 13 October 2016 23:00 CET

Polling stations will be accessible to visually impaired - EC

By GNA

Ho, Oct. 13, GNA - Mr. Mahama Nuhu, the Deputy Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, (EC) has said all polling stations in the December General Election would be accessible to the visually impaired.

He said the Commission was aware of the challenges faced by people living with disabilities at polling stations and it had, therefore, put measures in place to avoid inconveniences to the visually impaired.

Mr Nuhu gave the assurance at a Training of Trainers' workshop on Tactile Ballot by the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) for its members in the Volta Region in Ho.

The workshop was funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiative, and it was aimed at preparing members of the Union for the general election and also to reduce spoiled ballots.

Mr Nuhu said the tactile ballot since its introduction in 1999, had enabled the visually impaired to vote without assistance and in secrecy.

The Executive Director of the GBU, Dr. Peter Obeng Asamoah, however, called for the regular practice by its member to perfect the tactile ballot system ahead of the polls.

The participants were taken through a mock election exercise using the tactile ballot, comprised of a tactile jacket.

GNA

Social News

When you throw a hard ball against a glass house, there is someone watching to pay you back, even if the owner is not there.
By: Nyameba.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img