Polling stations will be accessible to visually impaired - EC

Ho, Oct. 13, GNA - Mr. Mahama Nuhu, the Deputy Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, (EC) has said all polling stations in the December General Election would be accessible to the visually impaired.

He said the Commission was aware of the challenges faced by people living with disabilities at polling stations and it had, therefore, put measures in place to avoid inconveniences to the visually impaired.

Mr Nuhu gave the assurance at a Training of Trainers' workshop on Tactile Ballot by the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) for its members in the Volta Region in Ho.

The workshop was funded by the Canada Fund for Local Initiative, and it was aimed at preparing members of the Union for the general election and also to reduce spoiled ballots.

Mr Nuhu said the tactile ballot since its introduction in 1999, had enabled the visually impaired to vote without assistance and in secrecy.

The Executive Director of the GBU, Dr. Peter Obeng Asamoah, however, called for the regular practice by its member to perfect the tactile ballot system ahead of the polls.

The participants were taken through a mock election exercise using the tactile ballot, comprised of a tactile jacket.

