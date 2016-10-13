NCCE galvanizes people to go out to vote

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Jachie (Ash), Oct 13, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has scaled up the effort to galvanize people to go out to vote in the coming general election as it takes the voter education campaign to institutions training people with physical disabilities.

Mr. Raphael Wilson Arthur, its Deputy Ashanti Regional Director, said the Commission was determined to go the extra mile to aid everybody to exercise their civic responsibility of voting on December 07.

Addressing a voter education programme held at the Sheltered Employment Training Centre in Jachie in the Bosomtwe District, he said it was important to overcome voter apathy.

The programme was organized by the Millennium Child Support Group, an NGO, with support from STAR-Ghana, a multi-donor funded initiative.

Mr. Wilson said it was also eager to see substantial reduction of spoilt and rejected ballots in this year's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Commission was therefore focusing energy on working with all stakeholders to help voters to properly thumbprint the ballot papers.

Mr. Wilson underlined the need for all to become adequately informed about the electoral laws to remove needless tension and clashes.

He reminded the political parties and their supporters to respect the parties' code of conduct and to accept to use dialogue to resolve any disagreements.

The NCCE would continue to engage and deepen the conversation with the security agencies, the political parties, civil society organizations and other stakeholders to make the polls, trouble-free.

Mrs. Erica Mensah, acting head of the centre, said everything should be done to make sure that all polling centres were made accessible to people with physical disabilities.

