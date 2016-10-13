Global Host Project Supports Duakor community

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast, Oct. 13, GNA - Global Host Project (GHP), a United States based non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has presented Yamaha HP40 outboard motor and fishing nets to Duakor, a settler fishing community near the University of Cape Coast.

The items, worth more than GH¢ 12,700.00 would help the community generate revenue to undertake developmental projects to improve the living standards of its members.

Presenting the items to the chief and elders of the community, Mr Odua Kwesi Sampson, Country Director of GHP said the NGO was founded with the aim of promoting developmental projects in deprived communities where it operated.

He said the gesture was in fulfillment of Mr Sean Bashaw, GHP Director of Development's promise to the community four years ago.

It also formed part of its life-changing social responsibility towards deprived rural communities in the Central Region and expressed optimism that the gesture would go a long way to create employment for the unemployed youth.

The NGO had through its benevolence built a 10-seater toilet facility for the community and supplied laptop computers to Okyeso Roman Catholic Primary and Junior high Schools to improve the learning of ICT.

The Chief of the area, Togbe Ayivi II, commended GHP for the gesture.

GNA