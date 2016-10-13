Hundreds walk for peace in the flash point town of Akwatia

By Adu Gyemfi, GNA

Akwatia (E/R), Oct 13, GNA - Hundreds of people from the various political parties and faith groups in the Akwatia constituency have undertaken a four-kilometre peace walk to send strong message about the need for tolerance and responsible conduct as the nation inched closer to general election.

They held placards with messages like 'Akwatia and Ghana want peace', 'Tolerance leads to peace', 'Say no to violence', 'Seek and pursue peace', 'Be an agent of peace' and 'Ghana before any political party'.

The parliamentary candidates of the two major political parties - Alhaji Baba Jamal of the the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Madam Adu-Gyamfi Bello (Ama Sey), were on hand to lead the walk.

The programme was put together by the Akwatia branch of the Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC).

This formed part of the effort to help dial down tension and prevent any ugly incident in the area, which has been identified as a flash point, ahead of the December 07 election.

It may be recalled that in the year 2008 election, ballot boxes were smashed and snatched leading to the cancellation of the poll results in six voting centres in the Akwatia town.

A re-run of the poll in August, the following year, saw violent clashes and imposition of a curfew.

It is against this background that the peace walk, is seen as both important and a right step.

Osabarima Kofi Boateng III, the Akwatiahene, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Aboagye, the District Commander and Mr. Ernest Billy, the District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), took turns to address the people at the Akwatia lorry terminal after the walk.

The theme running through their addresses was the need for everybody to get right with the law and to accept to work together to safeguard the unity and stability of the society.

