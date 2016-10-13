Child mothers back in school

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi

Sogakope (V/R), Oct. 13, GNA - More than 40 of girls who dropped out of school due to teenage pregnancy in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have gone back to school.

The girls, between the ages 14 and 20, were sensitised by Seek To Save Foundation (STSF), a Ho based Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO) with support from UNICEF.

They were also assisted with basic school needs to continue their education.

These were announced at a durbar to commemorate this year's International Day of the Girl-Child at Sogakope, in the Volta Region.

Mr Moses Kakaw, South Tongu District Director of the Department of Social Welfare, told the Ghana News Agency, (GNA) that some 27 child-mothers from Sokpoe and 14 from Dokploame had been successfully re-enrolled in schools in the District.

He said the Assembly with support from the NGO also identified some child marriage survivors at Atsieve, Dzogborve, Xikpo and Dabala who were being sensitised for re-enrollment in schools.

Mr Kakaw said those above 20 years and could not continue their education were being trainned to acquire employable skills.

A 19-year old girl, who has been re-enrolled and is now in Junior High School three, told the GNA that, she was depressed after giving birth, but now she was happy to be back in school.

Mrs Stella Agbezuhlor Mawutor, a Senior Officer at the Department of Social Welfare, Ho, said child marriage robbed victims of the joy of childhood with health implications.

Mrs Emelia Allan, a Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF, said until goals for girls and women were achieved, there would be no progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and called for concerted efforts in protecting girls.

She expressed worry about the upsurge of transactional sex among the youth, which she noted, was resulting in teenage pregnancies and child marriages.

Madam Commend Akpeloo, the Executive Director, Seek To Save Foundation, said girls were vulnerable in reproductive health issues and called for care and love for them.

Madam Doris Gbongbo, a Senior Officer, National Commission on Civic Education, (NCCE), said the Commission had drawn series of workshops and interventions for key stakeholders on the protection of girls.

Madam Veronica Akliku, the South Tongu District Girls Education Officer, told the GNA that a total of 115 girls dropped out of school in the District in 2015 due to teenage pregnancies.

GNA