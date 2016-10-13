Asesewa SHS wins 'girl child' debate

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Asesewa (E/R), Oct 13, GNA - Asesewa Senior High School (SHS) put up a master-class performance to win this year's schools' debate held to mark the international day for the girl child.

For its prize, it received a trophy, undisclosed amount of money and a certificate.

'Girls and women cannot be said to be invisible in this 21st century' was the topic chosen for the debate.

It was between the Asesewa SHS's Susan Abra Glago and Zainab Dramani of the Klo-Agogo SHS and all three judges scored it for the former.

Miss Glago, who spoke against the motion thrilled and captivated the audience with her eloquence, persuasive power and forceful argument.

The Eastern Regional Program's Manager of Plan Ghana, organizers of the peogramme said the day was commemorated in about 70 countries worldwide.

He said the goal of his organization was to push for more women to become part of decision-making at all levels in the society.

It was not by any means asking that they should be selected for top positions based on favoritism but purely on merit and competence.

To Plan Ghana, both the boys and the girls must be given equal opportunity in the society, he added.

