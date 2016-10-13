China-Ghana trade relations blossom

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - Trade volume between China and Ghana as at the end of 2015 was $6.604 billion, representing an18.2 per cent increase from the previous year.

This ranked Ghana as the sixth major trading partner for China in Africa, a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, has said.

China's exports to Ghana in the same year was $5.308 billion, an increase of 28.39 per cent from the previous year's.

The statement said China's imports from Ghana was, however, $1.296 billion in 2015, a decrease of 10.81 per cent from the previous year's.

China's non-financial direct investment in Ghana in 2015 was 174 million dollars, ranking it also at sixth in Africa.

That brings China's non-financial direct investment in Ghana up to 2015 at 1.3 billion dollars, according to the statement.

The statement said the newly signed contracts by Chinese enterprises of international construction in Ghana the same year, was $1,286 billion, ranking 14th in Africa.

In effect, the statement said, the newly signed contracts by Chinese enterprises of international construction in Ghana up to 2015, stood at $15 billion.

The statement said since 2008, China has helped trainned more than 2,500 persons free of charge every year.

In 2015 alone, China trained 700 Ghanaians.

'About 4700 Ghanaian students are being trained in China, the highest number of foreign students in the country, the statement added.

GNA