We will renovate all markets - Prez Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has promised to renovate all major markets across the country including the Mallam Atta, Mankessim, Selaha, and Techiman markets if he is re-elected into office.

On his continued campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region Thursday, the president recounted how many of the markets have been gutted by fires in years past which made most of the sellers lose millions.

President Mahama explained that a good number of markets in the country were not in good shape and were prone to fire outbreak which results in traders losing their wares.

The tour started with a stop at the Abeka Market where the President urged traders to ensure that this year's polls is peaceful.

From the Abeka Market, he headed to the Mallam Attah market where he outdoored the party's parliamentary candidate William Afum Ani-Adjei.

He said government has started renovating the Kejetia, Tamale and other markets and assured the market women that in his next term in office he would renovate the Mallam Atta market as well.

President Mahama then made a stop at Kotobabi before heading to the University of Ghana where he is expected to talk about his government's plans to create more jobs for graduates.

At Kotobabi he told the teeming supporters to look around them and appreciate the ongoing Kotobabi Cluster of School being put up to better their lives.

He promised that when given another term in office more of such infrastructure would come and urged them to dismiss promises of money being put into their pockets by their political opponents.

He emphasised that with the huge structures they are going to employ teachers as well as create opportunities for other people.

