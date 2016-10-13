Disqualified Presidential nominee of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr. Henry Lartey, has given the Electoral Commission (EC) till Monday to allow him contest in the presidential race or risk being sued.

According to the party, the EC and its Chairperson were happy to disqualify most of the aspirants.

Dr. Henry Lartey was disqualified by the Commission , alongside 12 other aspirants, for not providing the personal records of his running mate among other things.

At a press conference today [Thursday], Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, speaking on behalf of Dr. Lartey, accused the Commission of unfairly disqualifying the GCPP flagbearer as it failed to alerting him to correct the errors on his forms.

Mr. Ampaw said the EC chair was “behaving like a teacher who has set exams and you have 17 students and 13 are failing and then you are happy.”

“So when they brought the form, you saw it [the errors], you kept quiet, you allowed time to run and you knew that you could bring this thing to their attention within the subsequent period.”

“What will the nation benefit from disqualifying those who have proven beyond reasonable doubt that they are capable of running the affairs of this nation… We are telling you that your posture cannot help this country,” the lawyer concluded.

Konadu also blames EC

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has also demanded that the EC allow her to contest the 2016 polls as the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP) following what she described as her “illegal” disqualification from the race.

Nana Konadu also blamed the EC and its Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, for the shortcomings in her nomination forms that led to her disqualification from the race.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC she firmly stated, “I want my name back on the list, that I am standing as a presidential candidate for the National Democratic Party and she has illegally removed my name from it. She should do what is right and legal in this country.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana