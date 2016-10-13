JUSSAG threatens ‘strike’ next week

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSSAG), has once again given government an ultimatum to address concerns over their conditions of service by next week Friday, or face their wrath.

According to JUSSAG, the Judicial Council's recommendations on consolidated salaries and assurances advanced by government are yet to be approved.

The Association further stated that, “JUSSAG has pursued this legitimate claim over the past two years, and are still waiting for definite words to the numerous assurances and the delayed implementation of claims.”

JUSSAG therefore made a number of recommendations including a written approval confirming implementation of the consolidated salaries of the Association, among others to address their concerns.

The Association indicated that, it “shall be compelled to withdraw services if nothing is heard on or before Friday 21st October, 2016″

JUSSAG on 30th April embarked on strike over delays in implementing a new salary structure; approved for them by the Judicial Council several months ago.

The Association later suspended the strike after receiving some assurances from government.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana