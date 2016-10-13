‘Importers, exporters should know Customs laws & procedures’

Importers, exporters and their agents have been asked to appreciate the country’s Customs laws and procedures to avoid business discomforts.

Mr. Godwin Attoh, Deputy Commander, Legal, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), said what those who do business with Customs must know is that any infraction against laws and procedures governing its operations, is punishable.

He was speaking on “Highlights of Customs Act 891 of 2009, and Customs Offences” during a tax education forum, organised by the Tema Customs Collection, for stakeholders.

Madam Molly Awadzi, Acting Assistant Commander, System Administration, who spoke on “Custom Procedures”, called on stakeholders to always present genuine documents, and pay all taxes and levies to avoid delays and frustrations at the port.

She said some agents, out of ignorance, present inaccurate descriptions of their imports, hence compromising the order of clearing.

According to her, if attention is given to detail, clearing procedures would be smooth and enjoyable.

Mr. Confidence Nyadzi, Sector Commander, Customs Division of GRA, said his outfit has moved from the era, when it imposed knowledge on its clients, to a model of knowledge sharing, exchange of ideas, and mutually beneficial discourse.

“In today’s world of Information, Communication Technology (ICT) and globalisation, no one can afford to keep knowledge tightly to his chest and expect to make any meaningful progress,” he said.

According him, “In our kind of business, transparency has become very crucial in our day-to-day operations, and in our service delivery to clients. That is why we invited you to share ideas from your own perspective, and we shall receive them as noteworthy feedback.”

Other topics discussed were “Common External Tariffs” and the “Single Windows Concept”.

Source: GNA

