37 Military Hospital launches Trade Fair

A week-long Trade Fair, which seeks to offer a platform for the business community to showcase its products, services and packages to the personnel

of the Ghana Armed Forces and civilian employees, has been launched in Accra.

Stationed at the yard of the 37 Military Hospital, various exhibitors displayed housing and banking products, vehicles, electronic gadgets, clothing, foods, and drinks at various stands.

Colonel Michael Yeboah-Agyapong, Commanding Officer of the 37 Military Hospital, Brigadier General Ernest Crosby Saka, Commander, 37 Military Hospital, and Col Mercy Yelbert, Matron of the hospital, jointly cut the tape to open the 75th Anniversary Trade Fair.

Col Yeboah-Agyapong, who also used the occasion to launch Nightingale Week, noted that various exhibitors had been knocking on their doors for an opportunity to meet personnel with their products and services – “An opportunity, which has always been impossible due to the peculiar nature of our job. This trade fair was, thus, planned to offer, you all, the unique opportunity to meet on this special platform to showcase products and services.”

Col Yeboah-Agyapong said they were privileged to have the business community brought to their doorstep, adding: “Your interest and your contribution to the success of this fair will set the stage for the organisation of bigger ones in the near future.”

On Nightingale Week, Col Yeboah-Agyapong explained that every year, a week is set aside to observe the contributions nurses make to society.

According to him,” Florence Nightingale was a celebrated English Social reformer, mother of nursing and statistician, who came to prominence during the Crimean War, where she organised the treatment and tending of wounded soldiers.”

The Commanding Officer announced that the week would be climaxed with the honouring of deserving and hardworking nurses at the Hospital.

He explained that in order not to leave both military and civilian nurses out of the celebration, the Military Nightingale's Week was inaugurated four years ago, in recognition of staff who deliver exceptional services to the 37 Military Hospital and its clients.

This year's week celebration is on the theme: “Military Nightingale: ensuring client satisfaction through quality and adequate staffing.”

Col Yeboah-Agyapong, who described the theme as thought-provoking, noted that that it also brought to the fore, the need to provide the best for their clients, with requisite and qualified human resources.

“You have worked hard, and you really deserve to celebrate,” he added.

Some of the exhibitors the GNA spoke to were optimistic that the fair would benefit many by patronising their services and products, and breaking new frontiers in their operations.

Source: GNA

