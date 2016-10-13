Lawyer for the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Maurice Ampaw, has threatened to place an injunction on the December polls if the Electoral Commission does not accept his client, Dr. Henry Lartey, as a presidential aspirant in the 2016 election.

Dr. Lartey and 11 others were disqualified from the race over various anomalies which he admitted, but maintained the EC should have called them to rectify the errors since the laws permitted it.

Speaking to Starr News’ Daniel Lartey at a press conference organized at the party's headquarters in Accra, Mr. Ampaw explained, the errors were genuine and warns the posture of the EC might plunge Ghana into chaos.

“If we don’t place an injunction on the elections and the EC goes ahead to print the ballot papers the cost will be too much for the nation to bear so the first thing is to stop the process, injunction is paramount in this situation and we have to stop the process,” he said.

More disqualified presidential candidates have been petitioning the electoral commission, seeking the EC to rescind its decision.