The 2016 flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has pleaded with Ghanaians to vote for him so the presidency does not elude him in the 2016 polls.

The three-time presidential aspirant, who was addressing party supporters at Alhaji Tabora in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region said he could not win the presidency in his previous attempts so the electorate should not disappoint him for the third time.

“This 2016, I need your help to push me to the presidency,” he entreated.

He stressed that he has “great love, respect and humility for Ghanaians and will not stand before you to make promises I cannot fulfil”.

Mr Akufo-Addo assured the electorate that all the policies outlined in the party’s 2016 manifesto are achievable and will be pursued if he becomes president in the next polls.