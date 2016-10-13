Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 13 October 2016 18:45 CET

Don’t Let Presidency Bypass Me - Akufo-Addo

By ClassFMonline.com/91.3fm

The 2016 flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, has pleaded with Ghanaians to vote for him so the presidency does not elude him in the 2016 polls.

The three-time presidential aspirant, who was addressing party supporters at Alhaji Tabora in the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region said he could not win the presidency in his previous attempts so the electorate should not disappoint him for the third time.

“This 2016, I need your help to push me to the presidency,” he entreated.

He stressed that he has “great love, respect and humility for Ghanaians and will not stand before you to make promises I cannot fulfil”.

Mr Akufo-Addo assured the electorate that all the policies outlined in the party’s 2016 manifesto are achievable and will be pursued if he becomes president in the next polls.

General News

Those who read the word of God and understand it well in the spirit value earthly aquisition useless.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img