We have already planned to build harbour at Keta -Volta NDC





From Samuel Agbewode, Ho

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the manifesto launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a hopeless and empty 'Kalypo manifesto', which has emboldened them to work hard for victory.

According to the party, the manifesto has no development plan for the Volta Region, and reiterated their unflinching support for President John Dramani Mahama to win the 2016 general elections with a one million gap, to enable him continue with the “Better Ghana Agenda”.

To the NDC, it has never been in doubt that the party and President Mahama would be given a second chance to continue with the good works started, saying, “If Kalypo begins to outshine the launch of a manifesto, then it tells you that there is something deeply wrong with that kind of manifesto”.

Addressing a press conference in Ho, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, Mr. John Kwadwo Gyapong, admitted that, in as much as the NDC cannot say that the Volta Region has been fully developed under the Better Ghana Agenda, a lot has still been done, and that there was the need for Ghanaians to retain President Mahama for him to complete what he has started.

Mr. Gyapong said the NDC in the Volta Region had faith in President Mahama to bring more development, since nothing of great significance was seen in the NPP's manifesto that gives any hope to the people of the region.

He noted that if the NPP talked about the constructing a harbour, the NDC wished to make it clear that the government had already shown greater commitment to that, as a feasibility study about the project had been carried out.

According to Chairman Gyapong, it was recommended to the government that for a harbour at Keta to be safe, there was the need to build a sea defence wall at Akplorwutorkor, Horvi and Blekusi, which have already started.

To him, therefore, NDC did not see the relevance of the NPP manifesto, which stated that a harbour would be built at Keta.

Mr. Gyapong stressed that the NDC-led government was in full control, and had a comprehensive development plan for the Volta Region, disclosing that approval had already been given for deep-sea oil exploration to start in the Keta Basin, and that a Swiss Company (company not named) had started engaging the people in the area as part of the community entry process.

He continued that the NDC had a better development authority for the region, and not only the coastal and northern parts of the region, as stated in the manifesto of the NPP.

According to him, NDC had to its credit, what the Chairman called heavy infrastructure investments undertaken in the region, the basis for which the region would give President Mahama a second chance.

Mr. Gyapong mentioned the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho Airport project, 15 community SHS, with some completed and others ongoing, five districts water processing plant at Adidome, and water processing plant at Kpando, which would serve Biakoye, Kpando Municipality and part of North Dayi Distric.

According to the NDC Regional Chairman, as part of the development plan for the Volta Region, the next NDC government would provide a water processing plant at Sogakope, build a bridge on the Volta Lake, build five more polyclinics in the region, as well as to build accident and emergency centers at Hohoe and Sogakope respectively, and each of the 25 districts in the region would be provided with 10 tractors to boost farming.

He stressed that the region would never give the NPP a chance to govern the country, and when give such an opportunity, would mean that all development projects started by the NDC would be abandoned.

He queried: “Why should we change our experienced bus driver who has an approved license, and go for an inexperienced driver who has no license, and is only asking us to try him, no way for such drivers.”

“Under the stewardship of the late President Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama, Ghana has taken very tough decisions to build a solid foundation and we are on the verge of taken off into a sustained development and economic growth and we must not make a mistake as a region to allow any group of persons to mislead us into experimenting with any kind of leadership that cannot be trusted”.

Mr. Gyapong stated that the NDC in the Volta Region has resolved to work hard to retain the NDC's “World Bank status of the Volta Region with a much wider margin in the pending election and called on NDC members to close their ranks and be united in order to achieve a comprehensive first round victory.

The NDC Chairman observed that the NPP knows that the NDC has done a lot of work, and another victory for the ruling party would keep them in opposition for a long time, that was why they were desperate for power, and urged party members to work hard and win the elections, to ensure that the NPP would remain in opposition for decades.

Mr. Gyapong continued that all that the NPP hoped for was to win the 2016 general elections and loot and plunder the nation's wealth, cautioning that if the party in the region allowed it to happen, posterity would not forgive them.