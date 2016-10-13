2nd Ghana Construction Awards Launched, New Categories Unveiled
Accra, 23rd June, 2016- The second edition of the highly successful and widely acclaimed Ghana Construction Awards has been officially announced by InstinctWave, organizers of the event. The announcement comes on the back of the success of last year’s edition as organisers and stakeholders hope to improve on the gains of the event.
The awards ceremony comes off on 8th October, 2016 at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra. The event will honor companies and individuals for their accomplishments and strides in Ghana’s construction industry.
Announcing the event, organizers said the awards will help showcase how the construction industry is pivotal to the economy of the nation whiles recognizing and rewarding companies who are pushing new frontiers in the industry and have been exceptional in the past years.
“The construction sector plays an important role in economic growth. For instance the industry contributed about 11.8% to Ghana’s overall GDP in 2013. However, the construction sector has been overlooked in terms of rewarding innovation and creativity. Our goal is to celebrate the achievements of those construction companies who have made it their responsibility to transform the construction industry and advance the country’s infrastructural development,” Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave.
In recent times, the construction and housing industry has played a significant role in national developmental. Ghana’s infrastructural agenda is possible due to the massive investment and contribution by players in the industry. Whilst challenges in the industry like private sector development, growth and sustainability of professionalism still persist, we cannot overlook the impact of the sector.
There is therefore the need for a concerted effort to reward and celebrate industry players bracing the challenge and fostering new infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of the country.
“What we want to achieve with the Ghana Construction Awards is to celebrate and reward hard work, exceptional leadership and innovation in the industry. We are bringing together clients, stakeholders, investors, industry players and experts to network and celebrate in a relaxed atmosphere,” added Mr Naphtal.
The Ghana Construction Awards will also provide the platform for stakeholders to advocate for the industrialization of the country by way of investments in the area of civil engineering, building construction, industrial construction and residential construction.
As part of the official announcement, organizers unveiled the various categories for the 2nd edition of the Ghana Construction Awards. This included new categories that reflect a better representation of the industry.
Commenting on this, Mr Akin indicated that the new award categories were admitted after careful research based on market intelligence and submissions by industry experts. According to him, the award categories are not exhaustive but capture major segments of the industry.
“We had to include new categories as it became necessary to have more representation and participation. Our research team have been working on categories since the last edition and we are convinced this updated categories list captures every area of the industry,” he said.
FULL LIST OF PROVISIONAL NOMINEES
CONSULTANCY/LAND SURVEYOR OF THE YEAR
Rudan Company Ltd
Beacon Survey Limited
Ben Dwimoh and Company
Geomappers Engineering Ltd
CONSULTANCY/QUANTITY SURVEYOR OF THE YEAR
FAS CONSULT
ADK Consortium
PPMC
G Ampofo & Partners Limited
CEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Ghacem
Diamond Cement
Dangote Cement
OUTSTANDING PROJECT (PUBLIC SECTOR)
Tamale Airport Runway Extension and Rehabilitation
(QUEIROZ GALVÃO)
Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Training Academy Complex
(BEROCK VENTURES)
Sekondi – Takoradi Via Kojokrom Suburban Railway Line
(TEAM ENGINEERING SpA Ghana)
Aboadze Costal Projection WorksPhase 1 (2 Kilometer Stretch)
(XARA Developers)
Cape Coast Stadium
(CHINA JIANGXI CORPORATION FOR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC AND TECHNICAL CORPORATION)
OUTSTANDING PROJECT (PRIVATE SECTOR)
AKYEM GOLD MINE TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY – STAGE 2 & 3
(PW GHANA LTD)
Accra Shippers Authority House
(BEROCK VENTURES)
Kempinski Hotel
(ZAKHEIM CONSTRUCTION)
Construction of Tullow Oil Head Office
(DAVID WALTER LTD)
ARCHITECTURAL CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR
Team Engineering SpA Ghana
ADK Consortium
MULTICAD
PPMC
Bricklane
CIVIL PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange
(QUEIROZ GALVÃO)
Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout Overhead Bridge
(ASONA ENTERPRISE LTD)
Aboadze Costal Projection Works Phase 1 (2 Kilometer Stretch)
(XARA Developers)
Construction of Shops And Offices for the Tema Development Corporation
(BEROCK VENTURES)
Sekondi – Takoradi Via Kojokrom Suburban Railway Line
(TEAM ENGINEERING SpA Ghana)
HEALTH, SANITATION & SAFETY EXCELLENCE AWARD
Berock Ventures
Amandi Construction
David Walter
Queiroz Galvão
MATERIALS DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR
K. Gyasi Ltd
ATALA Ltd
Asuogyaman Company Ltd
Builders Accessories Ghana Ltd.
RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AWARD
XARA Developers
PW Ghana
Devtraco
Regimanuel Gray Ltd
CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR
Mantrac
C. Woermann (Ghana) Ltd
CFAO Equipment
JA Plant Pool
Atlas Copco Ghana
CIVIL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR
Team Engineering SpA Ghana
ADK Consortium
PPMC
PW GHANA LTD
ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR
KELM Engineering
FAS Consult
Artikas
Lystra & Derby Int.
MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR
FAS Consult
Arq Engineering
Artikas
KELM Engineering
BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT BANK AWARD
GT Bank
HFC
Unibank
Capital Bank
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Berock Ventures
Queiroz Galvão
David Walter
Zakheim Construction
BEST INDIGENOUS CONSTRUCTION OF THE YEAR
Berock Ventures
David Walter Ltd
Asona Enterprise
XARA Developers
FOREIGN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Queiroz Galvão
Andrade Guiterez
Desimone Group Ltd
Micheletti & Co
CONCRETE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Empire Concrete
African Concrete Products Limited
Bessblock Concrete Products Ltd.
Urban Concrete Limited
BLOCK MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Phastor Limited
Bessblock Ltd
STEEL COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Sethi Steel
Tema Steel
Steelco
INTERIOR HARDWARE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR
West African Décor & Tiles Ltd
H & M Timber Ltd
Orca Décor
Haiflow
INNOVATION OF THE YEAR – MATERIALS
Empire Concrete
Jelcem Concrete
Phastor Limited
EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE
HMD-Forewin
Mantrac
Alburadi Engineering & Trading Co.
Atlas Copco
CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR
Amandi Construction
Queiroz Galvao
PW Ghana
Xara Developers