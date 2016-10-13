2nd Ghana Construction Awards Launched, New Categories Unveiled

Accra, 23rd June, 2016- The second edition of the highly successful and widely acclaimed Ghana Construction Awards has been officially announced by InstinctWave, organizers of the event. The announcement comes on the back of the success of last year’s edition as organisers and stakeholders hope to improve on the gains of the event.

The awards ceremony comes off on 8th October, 2016 at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra. The event will honor companies and individuals for their accomplishments and strides in Ghana’s construction industry.

Announcing the event, organizers said the awards will help showcase how the construction industry is pivotal to the economy of the nation whiles recognizing and rewarding companies who are pushing new frontiers in the industry and have been exceptional in the past years.

“The construction sector plays an important role in economic growth. For instance the industry contributed about 11.8% to Ghana’s overall GDP in 2013. However, the construction sector has been overlooked in terms of rewarding innovation and creativity. Our goal is to celebrate the achievements of those construction companies who have made it their responsibility to transform the construction industry and advance the country’s infrastructural development,” Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave.

In recent times, the construction and housing industry has played a significant role in national developmental. Ghana’s infrastructural agenda is possible due to the massive investment and contribution by players in the industry. Whilst challenges in the industry like private sector development, growth and sustainability of professionalism still persist, we cannot overlook the impact of the sector.

There is therefore the need for a concerted effort to reward and celebrate industry players bracing the challenge and fostering new infrastructural projects across the length and breadth of the country.

“What we want to achieve with the Ghana Construction Awards is to celebrate and reward hard work, exceptional leadership and innovation in the industry. We are bringing together clients, stakeholders, investors, industry players and experts to network and celebrate in a relaxed atmosphere,” added Mr Naphtal.

The Ghana Construction Awards will also provide the platform for stakeholders to advocate for the industrialization of the country by way of investments in the area of civil engineering, building construction, industrial construction and residential construction.

As part of the official announcement, organizers unveiled the various categories for the 2nd edition of the Ghana Construction Awards. This included new categories that reflect a better representation of the industry.

Commenting on this, Mr Akin indicated that the new award categories were admitted after careful research based on market intelligence and submissions by industry experts. According to him, the award categories are not exhaustive but capture major segments of the industry.

“We had to include new categories as it became necessary to have more representation and participation. Our research team have been working on categories since the last edition and we are convinced this updated categories list captures every area of the industry,” he said.

FULL LIST OF PROVISIONAL NOMINEES

CONSULTANCY/LAND SURVEYOR OF THE YEAR

Rudan Company Ltd

Beacon Survey Limited

Ben Dwimoh and Company

Geomappers Engineering Ltd

CONSULTANCY/QUANTITY SURVEYOR OF THE YEAR

FAS CONSULT

ADK Consortium

PPMC

G Ampofo & Partners Limited

CEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Ghacem

Diamond Cement

Dangote Cement

OUTSTANDING PROJECT (PUBLIC SECTOR)

Tamale Airport Runway Extension and Rehabilitation

(QUEIROZ GALVÃO)

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority Training Academy Complex

(BEROCK VENTURES)

Sekondi – Takoradi Via Kojokrom Suburban Railway Line

(TEAM ENGINEERING SpA Ghana)

Aboadze Costal Projection WorksPhase 1 (2 Kilometer Stretch)

(XARA Developers)

Cape Coast Stadium

(CHINA JIANGXI CORPORATION FOR INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC AND TECHNICAL CORPORATION)

OUTSTANDING PROJECT (PRIVATE SECTOR)

AKYEM GOLD MINE TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY – STAGE 2 & 3

(PW GHANA LTD)

Accra Shippers Authority House

(BEROCK VENTURES)

Kempinski Hotel

(ZAKHEIM CONSTRUCTION)

Construction of Tullow Oil Head Office

(DAVID WALTER LTD)

ARCHITECTURAL CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR

Team Engineering SpA Ghana

ADK Consortium

MULTICAD

PPMC

Bricklane

CIVIL PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange

(QUEIROZ GALVÃO)

Tetteh Quarshie Roundabout Overhead Bridge

(ASONA ENTERPRISE LTD)

Aboadze Costal Projection Works Phase 1 (2 Kilometer Stretch)

(XARA Developers)

Construction of Shops And Offices for the Tema Development Corporation

(BEROCK VENTURES)

Sekondi – Takoradi Via Kojokrom Suburban Railway Line

(TEAM ENGINEERING SpA Ghana)

HEALTH, SANITATION & SAFETY EXCELLENCE AWARD

Berock Ventures

Amandi Construction

David Walter

Queiroz Galvão

MATERIALS DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

K. Gyasi Ltd

ATALA Ltd

Asuogyaman Company Ltd

Builders Accessories Ghana Ltd.

RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AWARD

XARA Developers

PW Ghana

Devtraco

Regimanuel Gray Ltd

CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR

Mantrac

C. Woermann (Ghana) Ltd

CFAO Equipment

JA Plant Pool

Atlas Copco Ghana

CIVIL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY OF THE YEAR

Team Engineering SpA Ghana

ADK Consortium

PPMC

PW GHANA LTD

ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

KELM Engineering

FAS Consult

Artikas

Lystra & Derby Int.

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

FAS Consult

Arq Engineering

Artikas

KELM Engineering

BEST INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT BANK AWARD

GT Bank

HFC

Unibank

Capital Bank

CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Berock Ventures

Queiroz Galvão

David Walter

Zakheim Construction

BEST INDIGENOUS CONSTRUCTION OF THE YEAR

Berock Ventures

David Walter Ltd

Asona Enterprise

XARA Developers

FOREIGN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Queiroz Galvão

Andrade Guiterez

Desimone Group Ltd

Micheletti & Co

CONCRETE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Empire Concrete

African Concrete Products Limited

Bessblock Concrete Products Ltd.

Urban Concrete Limited

BLOCK MANUFACTURING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Phastor Limited

Bessblock Ltd

STEEL COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Sethi Steel

Tema Steel

Steelco

INTERIOR HARDWARE DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR

West African Décor & Tiles Ltd

H & M Timber Ltd

Orca Décor

Haiflow

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR – MATERIALS

Empire Concrete

Jelcem Concrete

Phastor Limited

EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER SERVICE

HMD-Forewin

Mantrac

Alburadi Engineering & Trading Co.

Atlas Copco

CSR INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Amandi Construction

Queiroz Galvao

PW Ghana

Xara Developers