Politics Of Elimination In Ghana

Elections in Ghana are organized by the electoral Commission of Ghana every four years. The 2016 election preparations have led to lots of jaw-jawing in any steps the commission tries putting up. Various political party members, ‘politicians’, social commentators, university lecturers, lawyers, political analysts, civil society organizations, students and the general public use the mass media as a medium to elucidate their opinions. Down from the voters register cleaning exercises, date and day to conduct polls, high filing fees and the newly cropped up issue on the elimination of 13 presidential candidates from the list, has caused public uproar.

The affected political parties are in agony of pain and despondency. These ambitious presidential candidates started campaigns two years and now, only to be told they are out of the horse race due to irregularities committed on the nomination forms. Ghana has 54 days to the polls with lots of politically verbal unrest. The offences leveled against the candidates are criminal one as claimed by the independent commission, ranging from forgering of signatories, guarantors endorsing more than one candidate forms, other are without their residential address and poorly stated date of birth among other.

Procedural democracy must be upheld high as the presidential sit is a hot and higher one of the land. These political aspirants have gone through all the processes demanded by law. Article 62 of the executive arm of government in the constitution, stipulate the requirement to meet before one may contest the presidential elections. The Electoral Commission has its own requirement of which most political parties do not meet but are unattended. It is the responsibility of the aspirants to meet the legal requirements of EC. The rule of law must work. We have made our presidency fleecy, paving way for many to contest but that ought not to be issue. One must meet the dual requirements.

These ‘eliminatees’ have spent and spending huge sum of Ghana Cedis disseminating their intentions across the country only to be told at the eleven hour they are out. This is how the coming of the Lord would be. It looks despicable and unfair. Most party members flayed the electoral commissioner but the decision seems adamant. Many blame the negligence of the affected persons for not doing the right thing with this minor academic exercise. Others also believe the flag bearers are not prepared and if they can fraud the commission, obviously can be corrupt and make mistakes when signing partnership deals if elected. To some extent the decision looks draconian due to the timing to the elections and the inputs made.

Notwithstanding the fact that most have shown remorse, others have threatened heading to the apex court for the interpretation of the law. I think the electoral commission did this in the interest of the commission and not of the citizens. The electoral commission ought to exercise it supreme powers in the interest of the public and not the other way round. We must understand that not everything legal is ethical.

PETER BISMARK KWOFIE

CEO/PRESIDENT, INSTITUTE FOR LIBERTY & POLICY INNOVATION

(ILAPI-GHANA)

