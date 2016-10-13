Accra To Host Next Edition Of 2016 Success Africa Conference

The LEC Group, organisers of the annual gathering of Africa’s leaders and entrepreneurs dubbed SUCCESS AFRICA is ready to set the ball rolling for the Greater Accra edition.

Success Africa is an annual motivational conference organized by LEC Group with the sole purpose of bringing together young leaders and entrepreneurs to be inspired, challenged and motivated to be trailblazers to influence their community, society, country and to a larger extent, the global world.

Mr. Isaac Kusi, the Business Development Officer for the LEC Group, in his press statement reiterated the company’s commitment to human empowerment particularly among the youth. He added that LEC Group, as a company represented Leadership, that is the ability to influence. It is against this virtue that for the past nine years, we have concerned ourselves with the core mandate of raising, empowering and influencing our generation today to become the leaders we want to have tomorrow through our tailor-made conferences that we roll out every year.

The Success Africa 2016 campaign started on the 1ST of October at the University of Cape Coast where two thousand participants from the Western and Central Region gathered for the conference. At the event, schools including University of Mines and Technolgy (UMAT - Tarkwa), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Cape Coast Polytechnic and Efutu Senior High Technical School were among some of the schools that represented at the Cape Coast Edition.

The Accra edition, which is next on the road show itinerary, is also expected to draw in participants from over twenty Tertiary and Senior High Schools and the general public to converge at the University of Ghana Business School Auditorium on 15th October, 2016.

The speakers for this edition include the Kojo Addae-Mensah (CEO of Databank Group), Tara Squire (Commercial Director, Tigo Ghana), Majid Michel (Actor), Oheneba Osei Akoto (Chairman, Capital Group), Bernard Avle (News Programming Director, Citi FM), and the conference host, Albert Kusi.

Mr Albert Kusi, the Executive Director of the LEC Group used the opportunity to encourage all and sundry to be a part of this life transforming conference.

“The Success Africa platform has become the preferred leadership, entrepreneurship and career development conference in the country, where it affords all participants the opportunity to interact and network with fellow like-minded individuals as well as our respected speakers” he added.





Cape Coast Success Afrrica Edition