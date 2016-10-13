MPs abandon Parliament for campaign

Members of Parliament (MPs) have abandoned the business of the chamber since the House resumed sitting on Monday.

There is the indication that the legislators whose presence is needed to clear a backlog of bills in the House are each campaigning for re-election with less than 54 days to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, has vented his frustration over the development, describing it as unfortunate.

The former MP for Ave-Avenor in the Volta Region fears the unimpressive attendance would hamper the ability of the House to take decisions on critical matters.

He has suggested the time for sitting of the House be rescheduled to 10 a.m. in the morning in order to boost attendance.

Deputy Majority leader, Alfred Agbesi has promised he would speak to his colleagues to attend meetings so that the bills before the House would be worked on.

“So Mr Speaker I agree with you,” he said.

Minority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said he shared in the position of the Speaker to reschedule sitting for more people to attend the sittings.

He revealed he was disappointed when at a Business Committee of the House; they had to wait for several hours before getting the needed MPs to commence discussions.

He entreated MPs present that “if we have to sit for two or three weeks let us show greater diligence else if anyone decides to take us…so let’s see what we can do.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP