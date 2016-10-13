EC clears PPP, NDC, NPP parliamentary candidates in A/Region

The Electoral Commission has approved nominations of parliamentary candidates of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) for this year's general elections.

The commission's Ashanti Regional Director, Serebour Quarcoo, told Citi News that his outfit also accepted the nomination of candidates of the Convention People's Party (CPP) and the Progressive People's Party (PPP).

The Commission had disqualified 24 nominees in the region that has 47 constituencies, claiming it took the decision because the nominees could not pay the GHc10,000 filing fee it pegged for contestants in the race.

“Those who filed for NDC, NPP, CPP and PPP all concluded the process so those disqualified are from the other parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, the EC is yet to announce parliamentary nominees it disqualified nationwide, and those it approved for the December 7 polls.

13 presidential nominees disqualified

This comes after the Commission on Monday disqualified 13 presidential aspirants from the December polls.

The EC explained that it rejected the nominations of the 14 aspirants because they had issues with their nomination forms.

Meanwhile, some of the nominees disqualified from the race have threatened legal suit against the EC.

