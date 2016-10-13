‘Kalyppo soldier’ freed, personnel warned against photos in uniform

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has cautioned its personnel against posting pictures of themselves in uniform on social media platforms.

According to the military, such actions are against the military’s code of conduct, and have the potential to create unnecessary and unsolicited attention on the military.

This follows the investigation of a soldier who partook in the social media craze, the Kalypo Challenge, in support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Aggrey-Quarshie, revealed to Citi News that investigations into the soldier’s conduct had concluded and that, “the young man is going about his normal duties so we have no case to deal with him on that issue.”

Colonel Aggrey-Quarshie however stressed that, military regulations “do not allow for self-publicity so you don't do anything that will draw attention to yourself as an individual soldier. You need authorization before you can do that” he said.

Colonel Aggrey-Quarshie further urged military personnel to use this “as a lesson so that we become very mindful of what we do.”

He highlighted the dangers of military personnel posting pictures in full official apparel saying, “as we speak, there are issues the Military Police is investigating involving identity theft. People have put their pictures on Facebook and unscrupulous Ghanaians have used those pictures to dupe people thousands of cedis.”

About the Kalyppo challenge

A picture of Nana Akufo-Addo emerged on social media of him sipping Kalyppo fruit juice, ostensibly to mock his patronage of the fruit juice perceived to be for children.

But NPP supporters spun the narrative which encouraged party faithful and sympathizers to take pictures of themselves on social media in solidarity with their flagbearer.

The craze was in full effect at the NPP manifesto launch with former president Kufuor pictured enjoying some Kalyppo.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana