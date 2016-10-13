The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated its resolve to capture over 25 seats in the Greater Accra Region alone.

Out of the 34 seats in the region, the NDC and the opposition New Patriotic Party control 20 and 14 respectively; but the NDC is hoping to increase its number to 25.

Electoral history shows that, the party that wins more seats in the region usually wins the presidential election.

Addressing party supporters at the launch of the Dadekotopon campaign, the party's Greater Accra Campaign Chairman, Sylvester Mensah, was optimistic the NDC will hit the target come December.

“…If Ghana is sick and we are going to get medication for it ; and you know of a medicine that is able to provide markets, construct school buildings and roads and we hear of another medicine which we know nothing about, which of these will you buy for the country?

“I am telling you that we are winning in Ada, Prampram, Sege, Tema, Ashaiman, Krowor, Ledzokuku, Dadekotopon, Osu, Ga West, Odododiodioo, Ablekuma, Klottey Korle and everywhere.”

NDC's strategy for election 2016

The NDC has launched its national and regional campaign teams aimed at ensuring victory for the party in the December 7 general elections.

The party has also mapped out some strategies nationwide aimed at giving its presidential candidate, President John Dramani Mahama a second term; including agenda 50/50 in the Eastern Region, one million votes in Ashanti Region, one million votes in the Volta Region among others.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

