Military closes investigations on 'Kalypo soldier'

The military says it has closed investigations on one of its men captured in a photograph on facebook drinking Kalypo as part of a campaign in support of the New Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo.

Director of Communications of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col Aggrey Quarshie would not comment on the outcome of the investigations except to say that the investigations are over and Private Osei Owusu is going about his official duties.

According to him, the young soldier breached sections of the military regulations but was never detained.

"Our regulations do not allow for self publicity" he said.

Private Osei Owusu was captured in uniform sucking on Kalypo, a craze that has gone viral on social media.

A facebook post by an NDC sympathiser which was intended to mock the NPP flagbearer has gotten the whole country drenched in a contest of who does the most crazy thing with Kalypo.

In that post, Nana Akufo-Addo was captured sipping on Kalypo, a fruit drink enjoyed mostly by young persons. The post was put side by side with a picture of US President Barack Obama sipping from a little jug and that of President John Mahama sipping a pineapple juice.

In a bid to counter that post many have taken to social media doing anything and everything with Kalypo.

Some were captured not only drinking the juicy fruit drink but bathed with it as well. Private Osei Owusu joined the craze, sipped the Kalypo and posed for a picture which has since gone viral.

