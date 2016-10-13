Nduom Refuses To Back Down On Presidential Bid; Resumes Campaign Today

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom whose application to contest in Ghana's 2016 presidential election was rejected, has refused to backdown on his bid as he is set to revive his campaign Thursday to a different level.

The businessman-cum-politician who is seeking to contest on the ticket of the Progressive People's Party, a party he founded, says despite his disqualification, “…we are going to continue with the enthusiasm to campaign to Ghanaians”.

Dr Nduom was disqualified Monday by Ghana's Electoral Commission together with 11 other presidential nominees but he has since been challenging the basis of the decision which he says tramples on his right.

He has appealed to the Commission led by Ms Charlotte Osei to reconsider his disqualification, which came as a surprise to many Ghanaians but has meanwhile served notice of his intention to seek legal redress.

Dr Nduom suspended his campaign and other related activities on October 7 following the death of his 2012 presidential running mate, Eva Lokko on October 6. Before he could resume, the EC on October 9 announced he has been disqualified from contesting the elections.

But speaking on Joy FM in Accra Thursday after a meeting with the Ms Osei Wednesday, Dr Nduom stated he would press on and not back down on his 2016 presidential ambition.

“Tonight, we are going to Ayawaso West Wuogon, tomorrow we're in the Volta Region; we are going to Akatsi, we're going to Keta, we're going to Anlo,” he said.

“We're continuing to campaign with the enthusiasm and let people understand that something better, something bigger; bright ideas and a more prosperous Ghana is coming through the Progressive People's Party,” Dr Nduom added.

He, however, clarified that the campaign is not for his parliamentary candidate but on his 2016 presidential bid.

“I want people to know this matter we are talking about, it applies to Papa Kwesi Nduom and his presidential ambitions alone. It does not apply to all of those parliamentary candidates that the PPP has all over.

Disqualification

Dr Nduom had his presidential nomination forms rejected by the Commission on Monday on grounds that the number of subscribers to his forms did not meet the legal requirements.

According to the Commission, one person who endorsed his nomination, Richard Aseda (Asida) did so for Dr Nduom in two different districts, as well as endorsed the forms with two different signatures.

The Commission consequently rejected his nomination and indicated it will refer the matter to the Police and the Attorney General for investigation and possible prosecution for perjury, deceiving a public officer and corruption, intimidation and impersonation in respect of election.

