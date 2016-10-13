EC Drops 24 Parliamentary Candidates In A/R

Over twenty parliamentary candidates in the Ashanti region have been disqualified from contesting the December 7, polls by the Electoral Commission.

This is because their filing forms failed to meet the standards required by the commission, State-owned Graphic has reported. It is unclear the constituencies involved.

The action comes on the back of the disqualification of 12 presidential aspirants by the election management body for various anomalies detected on their filing forms.

The EC, according to sources, has empowered its regional offices to vet the various forms and recommend the necessary actions.

The disqualified Presidential candidates include the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga; Dr Edward Mahama of the People’s National Convention (PNC); Dr Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP); Kofi Akpaloo of the Independent People’s Party (IPP); Kwabena Adjei of the Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD); and Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

Others are Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP); Mr Richard Nixon Tetteh (United Development Systems Party); Thomas Ward-Brew of the Democratic People's Party (DPP); Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate, and Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP). Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party’s nomination is on hold pending a court case.

