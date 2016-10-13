There was a panic response among authorities of the Mawuli Senior High School in the Volta Region, following Citi News recent revelations about an alleged renting of government mattresses meant for students' use.

The school authorities were said to be renting out the mattresses to event organizers that need them to accommodate their guests.

Shortly after the publication Wednesday, the Headmaster of the school, Mr. K T Aggor, instructed the students to go for the mattresses.

He told them to quickly rush to the school store and sign for them, explaining that the mattresses were actually meant for them.

However, most of the students failed to turn up for the mattresses since they have already brought mattresses from their various homes.

According to them, the Headmaster instructed them to buy new mattresses when school resumed, since their old mattresses were infected with bedbugs.

Citi News checks through the students’ prospectus, saw mattresses captured as one of the items to be bought by the new entrants.

They expressed shock over the Headmaster's sudden U-turn on the use of the government provided mattresses, adding that it was needless at this time to go in for them.

“…But they asked us to go and bring leather mattresses, now that we brought them, they are telling us again to go for those ones. Then what's the essence of asking us to bring our own mattresses in the first place?” a student wondered.

“I don't think I need those mattresses; they are dirty and the school is even telling us if we misplace one, we shall pay thrice the cost. I already have a mattress,” another student stated

Government in 2012, built a girls dormitory for the school to accommodate the increasing number of students in the school.

As part of the intervention, metal bunk beds and mattresses through funding from GET Fund, were provided to stock the dormitory and to cushion parents from the stress of purchasing such items.

Sadly, authorities at Mawuli Senior High School are rather cashing in from the bales of mattresses provided, and have also left the metal bunk at the mercy of the weather.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana