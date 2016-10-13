Dismissed Multimedia sales persons plead guilty to forgery, stealing

The seven Multimedia sales team members who were dismissed for allegedly engaging in financial misconduct appeared before the Accra Circuit Court 3 Wednesday.

Led by the former Sales Manager, Edward Entee, the six former workers each pleaded guilty to different offences.

Solomon Lartey who was a Sales Executive pleaded guilty to forging documents for opening a secret account and abetment of crime.

Samuel Boamah and Ernest Kwakye both former Sales Executives, also pleaded guilty to stealing.

Other dismissed Sales Executives, Desdy Yaw Owusu and Fiifi as well pleaded guilty to stealing.

Two other members of the team, the former Sales Manager, Entee and Venessa Mensah who was a Sales Executive, were both charged with conspiracy.

The court has set Monday, October 17, to deliver its judgment.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com