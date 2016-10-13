Capital Bank Set To Increase Mobilization Fund

Managing Director of Capital Bank Ghana, Reverend Fitzgerald Odonkor has stated that, the bank will in the next 4th quarter increase its Mobilization fund to assist the bank to expand and depeened it's outreach.

He said the increase of the fund will help people to do business no matter the slow down of the economy.Adding the investement within this election has slow down.

“The economy has become slow because of the forthcoming election in the sense that foreign investors have reduce their rate of investment” he stated.

Rev. Odonkor enumerated this at the opening ceremony of Capita Bank New branch at labone in the Greater Accra Region. According to him the new branch brings capital banks total branch network to 19.

He noted that capital Bank will soon expand its branch network to 22 by rolling out ultra_ultra_modern branches in East Legon , Achimota and Harper Road in kumasi. In addition they will also be relocating their current branch in pampas, kumasi to provide a more enhanced banking experience for it's clients.

“we believe that branding is not just about creating a world class visual identity, it's about ensuring that the people delivering the service are equipped and empowered to deliver first class services, it is also about ensuring that processes, system and structures are fluid enough to exceed the customer ‘s expectations and maximize the customers experience”he Lamented.

Reverend Odonkor stress that, they have strengthened the executive leadership and also enhanced it's human capital to make the bank more adept at responding to changing customer needs and the dynamics of the banking industry.

He added that the bank have deployed that latest core banking application to maximize operational efficiency and streamlined the processes to make them highly responsive to unique customers needs.

Also are in the process of deploying over 38 sophisticated ATM that allow customers to do interbank and intra_intra_bank funds transfer from their Capital Bank account to any bank through the Ghana instant pay platform and also through their Internet banking platform.

“Capital Bank believes that banking is about developing customized solutions with speed and precision to satisfy the unique needs of individuals and strategic market segment”He quote.

The bank he said have partner with Africa Work Airlines to make it possible for customers to book and buy their Africa World Airline tickets from any Capita Bank branch.

Meanwhile Head of Retail Banking, Eunice Brocke said the ideal to locate a branch in labone was largely influenced by the need to situate a branch in serene atmosphere to enhance the client ‘s banking experience.

She said the branch expansion strategy is not only focused on the establishment of world class branches, but also leveraging of technology to expand the frontiers of branches banking.

In addition the bank is therefore consistently exploring innovative ways of enhancing the customers banking experience which has led them to become the first Bank to make it possible for customers to deposit cash into their bank accounts through their mobile phones using the SpeedPay money vouchers.