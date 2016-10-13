NDC Denies Sponsoring Adansi Asokwa Independent Candidate

The Parliamentary race in the Adansi Asokwa constituency in the Ashanti Region is getting more interesting by the day as accusations and counter accusations are steadily becoming order of the day. The Incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the constituency KobIna Tahir Hammond has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate Evans Amankwah of sponsoring Independent candidate Richard Oduro Anokye against him, K.T Hammond. But this allegation was rebutted by Evans Amankwah, describing K.T Hammond as ‘a drowning man who is hanging unto a straw’.

“I never know the gentleman from Adam; I only met him when we all went to file our nominations. Why should I spend my money on someone who is contesting me, I better use that resources on my campaign, K.T Hammond and the NPP do not have message so all they can do is to level accusations against the NDC” Evans Amankwah told Onua Fm morning show host Bright Kwesi Asempa.

The NDC parliamentary hopeful said defeat is staring at the former deputy minister of Energy in the erstwhile NPP administration and the only strategy K.T Hammond could adopt is to slander him and the NDC party. Saying “The MP is aware Mr Ameyaw who is the NPP constituency chairman was the one who brought the said Richard Oduro Anokye, and sponsoring him to unseat the MP, so how could he go round accusing me”

Evans Amankwah maintained that he will take the Adansi Asokwa seat from the NPP come December 7 with not less than 5000 votes, adding that if K.T Hammond wants to know those who are working against him, he should look within.

Meanwhile, when K.T Hammond was reached for comment, he said “I will not speak on air but I can tell you it is the entire NDC who is working against me”

However when Onua fm got through to the independent candidate Richard Oduro Anokye, he refuted the claims by K.T Hammond and added that it is unfortunate for the MP to allege that NDC is behind his successful bid and vowed to beat the incumbent K.T Hammond and become the next Adansi Asokwa representative in Ghana’s Parliament.