Facelift for Motorway

Richard Anamoo, CEO of GPHA, CEO of GPHA (right) with Mohamed Samara, CEO of MPS at the sod-cutting ceremony

Meridian Port Services (MPS), as part of its corporate social initiative has collaborated with the Ministry of Roads and Highways (MRH) to upgrade the Tema Motorway Roundabout.

The upgrade is expected to create a new road network towards the port that will alleviate traffic congestion and improve traffic flow.

The Tema Motorway roundabout currently suffers from serious traffic bottlenecks which impede the movement of private and commercial vehicles within Tema and affect inter-city commuters who use the roundabout when commuting to and from the Greater Accra Region, as well as the Eastern and Volta Region.

To decongest this bottleneck and ease daily travel for commuters, MPS will create four slip roads to reduce the number of vehicles approaching the roundabout, and create an additional third lane to widen the roundabout itself.

Most importantly, the project will also improve the entrance and exit from the northern side (Akosombo) by widening the road from the current single lane to a double lane.

The initiative will contribute to the convenience of the Trans West African Highway for travel to and from neighbouring countries.

MPS has appointed Associated Consultants Limited as the project managers and Sinohydro Ghana Limited as the contractor for the Tema roundabout project.

The project is expected to be completed in nine months.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, Minister of Roads and Highways in his remarks at the sod-cutting ceremony to commence the project commended MPS for the bold initiative.

“Ghana is now the hub for shipping activities in the sub-region. Certainly this project will facilitate the free flow of goods and services for the benefit of all,” he said.

Richard Anamoo, Director General of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority said “We are pleased to work with our partners in MPS on this project. The port development plan will greatly benefit the economy and this initiative is a good example of Corporate Social Responsibility, as it will help substantially to ease congestion in the Tema communities.”

BY Cephgas Larbi

[email protected]