Garmin Health Tech Devices Launched

Garmin Sub-Saharan Africa, in conjunction with MTN and izone, has launched its range of wearable health tech activity tracking solutions to Ghana.

The devices which come in a range of wrist watches are aimed at boosting healthy lifestyle among Ghanaians by helping them track daily activities such as the number of steps taken, sleep pattern, heart rate, among others.

Mike Clark, Africa Business Development Manager, Garmin Sub-Saharan Africa, presenting the devices, said the wearable tech includes the vivofit3 which is the first step to wellness, tracking an individual's daily activity and sleep pattern.

He said the vivoMove Classic is an elegant time piece that tracks steps, monitors sleep which is sync with the Garmin connect Mobile App that records daily information.

“We have the vivoSmart HR smart activity tracker with wrist-based heart rate, vivoActive HR, a lightweight smart watch also with wrist-based rate and a GPS receiver with in-built Garmin sports app that you can wear every day.

The flagship and sophisticated Fenix 3 HR comes with built-in GPS full wellness functions as well as wrist heart rate technology and navigation features, while the Garmin Index Smart Scale measures weight, body mass index, body fat/ water percentage, bone and muscle mass. All of the devices wirelessly sync data to the Garmin Connect Mobile App on a person's smart phone,” he said.

Mr Clark said Garmin recognises the need to offer healthcare solutions through its health devices which is put on the wrist and synced with the smart phone.

“It has a special feature that helps you plan a healthy lifestyle through every day activities and it works on all smart phone devices,” he said.

Asher Khan, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN, said the partnership with Garmin and izone, the key distributor of MTN products in the Greater Accra Region, is in pursuit of the telecoms vision of leading the delivery of a bold new digital world for customers.

“We believe that the introduction of the Garmin health watch is very timely, considering the increasing interest and adoption of healthy lifestyle by many people,” he said.

Prices range from GH¢525 for the vivofit 3 to GH¢2,295 for the Fenic 3 HR and MTN will be offering free three months 900 MB data bundle deal for customers purchasing any one of the Garmin products on offering from MTN's pinnacle stores at Accra Mall, Osu High Street Mall, Osu Supreme Store, West Hills Mall, Achimota Mall, Junction Mall, Neiyaso Kumasi store, Takoradi main and MTN Accra main store.

