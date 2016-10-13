Rotary Teaches Pupils On Menstrual Hygiene

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, in partnership with Lexta Company, producers of Yazz products, has distributed 50 cartons of Yazz sanitary pads to pupils of the Kanda Cluster of Schools in Accra.

The pupils were also lectured on menstrual hygiene to enhance their knowledge and understanding of the subject which would impact positively on their lives.

Menstruation is basically the monthly flow of blood and cellular debris from the uterus of non-pregnant girls and women through the vagina. It often lasts between three to seven days and ceases at menopause.

Rotarian Rissi Assani-Alabi, Youth Service Director, Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, said menstruation is one of the signs of puberty in a girl-child.

She said the lack of education on menstrual hygiene among girls of schoolgoing age often resulted in absenteeism and low academic performance.

Rotarian Alabi advised teenage girls to avoid using rags, toilet rolls, towels and other unhygienic materials to protect themselves during menstruation since that could result in vaginal infections.

Rotarian Gabriel Fienya, Service Project Director, Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, said one of the club's areas of focus is maternity and child care, hence the menstrual hygiene educational programme at the Kanda Cluster of Schools.

He said the exercise is one of the two projects they have for the year, adding that the next project would be a sexual reproductive health talk for the students of Accra High and Accra Girls' Senior High School.

Seth Ntiamoah-Asare Jnr, Head of Sales and Marketing, Lexta Ghana Limited, reiterated the company's commitment in supporting the society.

He said the company had over the years supported health education on cervical cancer awareness among women, with the focus on students and pupils.

Paulina Duah, President, Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central, said the club continues to provide an avenue for young men and women to enhance the knowledge and skills that would assist their personal development.

GNA