DKM customers abandon court injunction plan

The aggrieved customers of DKM Microfinance in Tamale, seeking an injunction over payments scheduled for next week Monday [October 17, 2016], have abandoned the move to hit the courts.

The customers, on Monday [October 10, 2016], initiated processes for an injunction to halt the payments of monies to validated creditors.

They argue that there is a deliberate attempt by the Official Liquidator that is the Registrar General's Department to eliminate their names on the published list of validated customers.

But speaking to Citi Business News on the decision, the spokesperson for the concerned customers, Mohammed Ibn Issakah explained the move was ditched to save other affected customers in the process.

“We we actually withdrew the injunction case as an association…It is not our aim to just stop payments of our colleagues, it is painful but because of what we suspect, we can't just allow them to go ahead,” he stated.

Mohammed Ibn Issakah however stressed that the group will revert to other alternatives including a demonstration to express their displeasure.

“For now, our aim is to have a demonstration. Because no one's name has appeared for the two branches; Tamale and another in WA; so we don't really know how the case is.”

Payments for the first batch of validated customers of DKM Microfinance are set to begin at some designated branches of GCB Bank across the country.

Though the exercise is planned to be carried out in batches, the customers have since engaged in numerous agitations insisting that the Official Liquidator has not been transparent.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana