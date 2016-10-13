APC Calls For Public Scrutiny Of Qualified Candidates

The All People’s Congress (APC) is on cause to take legal action against the Electoral Commission over the disqualification of our Presidential Candidate, Dr. Hassan Ayariga.

We wish to encourage our members and supporters not to worry too much about the unlawful decision of the Electoral Commission.

We also wish to entreat our filed Parliamentary Candidates and Grassroots Campaign Coordinators to intensify their campaign for Victory 2016.

Lastly, APC is appealing to the Electoral Commission to undertake public scrutiny and vetting of the nomination forms of NDC, NPP, CPP and Independent Presidential Candidate to prove that they are indeed qualified to contest the 2016 general election.

…Signed…

Razak Kojo Opoku

General Secretary