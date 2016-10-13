Same Sex Marriage: Human Right Or Wrong

Life has many complex issues for human beings to deal with. One of those issues is same sex marriage. Same sex marriage occurs when two adult of the same sex get married and are seen as couple. This could be male-male marriage or female-female marriage. The question raised is, whether same sex marriage is a human right or wrong? Human right is when people are given the freedom to decide on what they want, without any form of persuasion or force.

The holy Bible says ‘’we can do all things but not all things are acceptable’’. This means that one should not take advantage of the freedom he or she may be enjoying to do what is not right. People have argued that God in His own knowledge created all living things with their opposite, so we have every animal and it opposite sex, even trees are said to have opposite sides. This is the main reason why after God created a man, he did not add another man to the first man, but rather a woman. This means that, God want people of opposite sex to live as husband and wife or marriage couple, not people of the same sex.

Now my question is why will a man marry his fellow man, or a woman marry her fellow woman? I understand in America and some European countries, married people have benefits. Married people get a lot of government benefits that the unmarried usually do not get: favorable treatment in tax, inheritance and insurance status; immigration rights; rights in adoption and custody; decisional and visitation rights in health care and burial; the spousal privilege exemption when giving testimony in court; and others. So should these be the reasons why one should marry even if he or she may not have any feeling for the opposite sex?

I believe that same sex marriage is a human wrong. Calling something marriage does not make it marriage. Marriage has always been a covenant between a man and a woman, which is by its nature ordered towards the procreation and education of children and the unity and wellbeing of the spouses. Same sex marriage denies the specific primary purpose of marriage, the perpetuation of the human race and the raising of children.

Same sex marriage could be a human right, and as a result, it may be accepted in some countries, but its violate natural laws. Any situation which institutionalizes the circumvention of the purpose of the sexual act violates natural law and the objective norm of morality. Natural law is universal and immutable. It applies to the entire human race. Apostle Paul taught the Romans that, the natural law is inscribed on the heart of every man. (Rom. 2:14-15). By this statement the first judge in life is our heart.

Same sex couple can adopt a child, but it denies the child of having a real mother or father. It is in the child’s best interests that, he/she be raised under the influence of his natural father and mother. This rule is confirmed by the difficulties faced by the many children who are orphans or are raised by a single parent, a relative, or a foster parent.

Whenever one violates the natural moral order established by God, one sins and offends God, same-sex marriage does just this. Accordingly, anyone who professes to love God must strongly oppose it. The book of Genesis also teaches how God punished Sodom and Gomorrah for the sin of homosexuality. The Lord rained down terrible fire upon Sodom and Gomorrah. He overthrew those cities and the whole Plain, together with the inhabitants of the cities and the produce of the soil.” (Gen. 19:24-25). This was an act to show God’s anger on human beings. I am not surprise that, in this dispensation people have joined groups to advocate for same sex marriage as a human right. As the Bible says, when the end time is approaching, people will be lovers of themselves. This is exactly what is happening.

Can one be right to say that, God has forbidden human beings? This is due to the unfortunate natural occurrences which have befallen on us like, earthquakes, wars, economic instability and others.