Mahama Attacker Report Not Ready

State prosecutors are awaiting a report from the Psychiatric Hospital on the man who reportedly threw sachet water at President John Mahama during his recent tour of Agbogbloshie in Accra as part his campaign.

According to the prosecution, the said report, which is expected to be ready in two weeks, would confirm to the mental state of the accused person Akwasi Emmanuel.

At the previous sitting, the court ordered the police to take the accused, who was charged with offensive conduct, to the psychiatric hospital for examination.

He is reported to have hurled sachet water known in the local parlance at 'Pure Water' at the president, who toured the Agbogbloshie Yam Market on September 15, 2016.

Although the case was earlier heard in chambers in a court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, sources said the plea of the accused was not taken.

The paper's source further hinted that the said substance is yet to be sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Sitting continues on October 26, 2016.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that the accused believed to be an NDC activist was dissatisfied with the performance of the Mahama-led administration.

This is not the first time President Mahama has come under attack from ordinary citizens, who are deemed not to be 'mentally fit.'

Charles Antwi, 36, on July 28, 2015 stormed the Ringway Assemblies of God Church with the intention to kill the President due to his leadership style.

Charles was subsequently sentenced to 10-years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court, which was later quashed by an Accra High Court on the grounds that the accused was mentally unstable.

One Kwame Gyebi, 33, was arrested on February 25 2016 upon a tip-off after he was overheard confidently saying the President would drop dead while delivering his speech on March 6 at the Independence Square during the parade to mark the 59th Independence Anniversary.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

