Ayariga Describes Nana Addo As A “A Comedian”

The aggrieved flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC) Hassan Ayariga has described Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as “a comedian.”

“Nana Addo is a comedian,” the disqualified pizza maker, whose aspiration to occupy the seat of government – the Flagstaff House – was cut short by the Electoral Commission spewed.

Speaking on Starr Chat Wednesday, Mr. Ayariga jabbed the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, saying he is “not fit to be at the presidency.”

“If I were him I will retire. Anybody at the age of 72 would have retired,” the former leader of the People's National Convention (PNC) during the 2012 elections told host Bola Ray .

He, however, noted he is on good terms with the former foreign affairs minister and they have always had a hale and hearty chat anytime they meet.

Ayariga described his disqualification by the Electoral Commission as “painful”.

“I'm not a happy man when it comes to things that I do right and somebody will disqualify us.”

According to him, the EC has woefully erred in disqualifying him as his party is the “most vibrant political party in the country”.

He said the APC has 240 constituency offices across the country with 30 branded pickups, 10 regional offices, and a national office and that the APC is the only party that “satisfies the constitutional requirements of the EC.”

-starrfmonline