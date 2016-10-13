Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has accused the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei of illegally disqualifying her from the 2016 presidential race.

Speaking to the BBC’s Akwesi Sarpong in an interview on Wednesday, Mrs Rawlings demanded that her name be immediately put back on the list of candidates for the December 7 polls.

“I want my name back on the list; that I am standing as the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDP), and she has illegally removed my name from it. She should do what is right and legal in this country,” Mrs Rawlings said, adding, “the Electoral Commission's equipment and set up is bogus.”

According to her, the EC must be blamed for her disqualification.

“It is completely the Electoral Commission’s fault because the EC has violated section 9 of CI 94 which obligates her to actually ask us to come and check our forms if she finds anything wrong with it. If there's an anomaly, it’s her responsibility to call us.”

This is the second time Mrs Rawlings has been disqualified from the presidential race. The first time was in 2012 when Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan was in charge of affairs.

Mrs Rawlings and 12 others were disqualified from the race over various anomalies. The other disqualified aspirants include the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga; Dr Edward Mahama of the People’s National Convention (PNC); Dr Agyenim Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP); Kofi Akpaloo of the Independent People’s Party (IPP); Kwabena Adjei of the Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD); and Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

Others are Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP); Mr Richard Nixon Tetteh (United Development Systems Party); Thomas Ward-Brew of the Democratic People's Party (DPP); Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate, and Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP). Akwasi Addae Odike of the United Progressive Party’s nomination is on hold pending a court case.

-starrfmonline