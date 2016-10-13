All things being equal we will live to see other general elections—presidential or parliamentary. But I’ve got a message for those political activists or party surrogates and members who’re smiling today like a bride at a wedding ceremony to stand firm and not downplay what the Charlotte virus could cause them tomorrow.

They must be reminded that the virus will be back in subsequent elections and it could unleash a deadly blow or attack anyone if the same criteria are still operable. It’s also a message for those who say they wished it happened to either party A or B.

“I wanted Akufo Addo out,” says the general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketiah.

He told ‘Okay FM’ an Accra-based radio station (in the wake of the tsunami) that: “Akufo Addo is our party’s main contender in the December 7 polls and his disqualification would have come to us as good news.”

Well, this isn’t a tit for tat game. This isn’t malarkey. This is an issue that has lives tied to its umbilical cord. So, if you didn’t get the message right please read my lines over again. I urge you to read them carefully and arm yourselves to the teeth because it could get worse or nastier tomorrow.

Can you imagine if this virus had attacked any of the major parties---- either the Elephant or the Umbrella?

Just imagine if jailing the ‘Montie Trio’ (by the Supreme Court) could knock cabinet ministers off their feet/seats to seek the immediate release of the people who claimed responsibility for their ignoble actions. Then guess what would happen if a sitting president is disqualified to seek reelection by a constitutional body—the Electoral Commission (EC).

Last Monday, the EC knocked down 12 or so presidential nominees bidding to serve at the Flagstaff House---the seat of government in the 2016 December 7 poll.

The move is the first major storm that has ever hit Ghana’s political landscape --jolting political ambitions of the 12 candidates. Among them former first Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, NDP, Dr. Edward Mahama, PNC, and Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, PPP have all been disqualified by the Electoral Commission(EC) to contest in the forthcoming presidential election.

Indeed I received the news with mixed feelings. One of the nominees is my best friend. But I think cronyism, nepotism, mediocrity--- none has a place in this all important national exercise. You can’t expect the best from the EC and at the same time want the body to bend the rules when it has its criteria set out in the blue print.

Invariably games have rules likewise politics and the rules must rule and be binding.

If you know how to play with the primates you should know how to babble.

US president Barack Obama in the 2008 democratic primaries said this: ‘I play by the rules.” This was when Hillary Clinton (then her arch rival) started to lose her overwhelming lead in super delegates. Everything was tumbling--the Democratic Party officials whose votes Hillary was counting on to help her close the gap with Obama were defecting.

Bottom line, she wanted the DNC (Democratic National Commission) to bend the rules on her behalf but that never happened.

Truly, I think candidates ---Edward Mahama and Paa Kwesi Nduom are two fantastic gentlemen. And so are the other presidential nominees. I can’t vouch for Madam Akua Donkor though... Over the past decades the two in particular, have demonstrated their preparedness and avowed interest to serve as well as help deepen democracy in Ghana.

However, we should bear in mind that what happened to these candidates could have happened to any of the major parties. Perhaps it was an honest mistake or error that caused their disqualification.

I’m however, curious... Is this the first time this had happened to these candidates apart from former First Lady Agyeman Rawlings?

Or it had happened before but they got away with it?

That said I support their move to seek redress or go to court. After all that’s the beauty of democracy. You can’t oppress dissention and you cannot gag freedom of speech and expression.

But I hope the major parties are following the development closely. I hope they take a cue from this and be mindful they aren’t bigger than Ghana. So far, I haven’t heard about any riots or acts of vandalism from the affected nominees’ supporters and that’s a healthy development and they need to be commended.

Kudos also to the Commissioner Madam Charlotte Osei and her distinguish panel members. I think you’ve raised the bar and even though many see the action as unthinkable and uncalled for it would remain an indelible mark in the minds of the citizenry.

I still wonder if the commission would be able to crack the whip next time the lot falls on any of the major parties. What would happen?

How would they react?

Would they take to the streets armed with clubs and machetes?

Would they accept such move in good faith and not threaten to rape and kill?

Would they undermine the commission to bend the rules?

I can’t bring the curtain down without this reminder: Read my lines because we’ll cross the bridge on Offin River one day.