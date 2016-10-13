YAD Marks UN Girl Child Day With Anti-Teenage Pregnancy Durbar

As part of activities marking the International Day of the Girl Child, Youth Alliance for Development (YAD), a youth centered Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in New Edubiase in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region yesterday organized an anti-Teenage Pregnancy durbar with pupils and students of Adansi Kojo Mankrong Basic School in the Adansi South District.

The Adansi South District has a high record of Teenage Pregnancies; and Youth Alliance for Development in collaboration with the Public Health Directorate of the New Edubiase Government Hospital and the Ghana Education Service are working towards eradicating the menace through the NGOs flagship Anti-Teenage Pregnancy Campaign.

Advise to Girls and Parents.

Mrs. Joyce Mawuse Tawiah, the Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator for AngloGold Ashanti Malaria Control Ltd, Northern zone, who was the Lead Speaker for the programme asked young girls to aspire to be great women in their community and not be lured by men into early sex which will render them a burden to the society.

She went on to also throw a word of advice to parents who came around to do away with luxury and spend more on the education of their girls who will grow to become their own pride.

Role of NCCE

The NCCE Director for the Adansi South, Mr. William Kluste also promised the community to come set up a Girl Child club that will see to the enforcement of discipline among the girls.

The programme which was the first of its kind to be organized in the community was to sensitize the adolescents on the dangers of Teenage Pregnancy and how to prevent being a victim.

The Anti-Teenage Pregnancy campaign which is one of the flagship social intervention programmes of the NGO saw in attendance, 300 students, Teachers, Parents, Ghana Education Service Staff, District NCCE Director and the Head of the Public Health Unit of the New Edubiase Government Hospital.

The Anti-Teenage Pregnancy Campaign was initiated by Youth Alliance for Development in 2014 and organized a similar durbar within that year in New Edubiase and in 2015, organized another one also on the UN Day of the Girl Child last year.

The team decided to mark this year’s programme with Girls of Kojo Mankrong Basic School.

