Weija Gbawe NDC Group Showcases Obuobia Projects

The Founder and President of the Determined Volunteer Youth for Mahama (DVYM), John Afful, has described the numerous developmental projects that were initiated by the leader of the National Democratic Party (NDC) John Dramani Mahama and the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) Hon. Obuobia Darko in the Weija-Gbawe constituency as a historical achievement.

Delivering his presentation titled “Weija Gbawe then and Weija Gbawe now”, Mr. Afful noted that Hon. Obuobia has provided massive supports in the area of Education, Health, Jobs creation, support for the needy, Roads sector, among others.

According to him, this shows clearly that Hon. Obuobia who is gaining the support of the constituents has done better than any sitting MP in Weija –Gbawe Constituency since Ghana returned to constitutional rule.

Mr. Afful indicated that Hon. Ayorkor Botchway got a full term of Eight (8) as a minister and MP in many sectors but unfortunately there is nothing on the ground to point at as her achievement unlike Obuobia’s projects which are scattered all over the constituency for even a blind person to at least touch.

“Under the current NPP MP for Weija – Gbawe in a person of an octogenarian, Hon Rosemond Abrah, people are even wondering if we have an MP at all, because she is nowhere to be found and also has nothing concrete to show that she is the sitting MP,” he stated.

He posited that as soon as she won the Weija seat, she went into hiding, as they suffer floods and Robbery Attacks just for her to resurface to contest their NPP primaries which she miserably lost to another arrogant and incompetent (PC) called Hon Tina Mensah.

“It is therefore clear that NPP has nothing to offer here at Weija – Gbawe because NDC has proved beyond every reason doubt that it is far better NPP based on the monumental achievements of His Excellency the Lord Chosen One John Dramani Mahama and Obuobia Darko and NDC government,” he intimated.

Mr. Afful insisted that no one should be deceived that NPP is better because “they are like the enemy who came to steal, kill and to destroy they wanted to reap where they did not sow and have nothing to show on the ground that they are better alternative.”

According to him, it is clear that His Excellency the Lord Chosen One, the Joshua of our time and the Esther of our time Hon. Obuobia are the best for Weija – Gbawe.

He appeals to both NDC and NPP supporters to vote massively for the NDC and the preferred Parliament Candidate Hon. Obuobia for more projects and programmes to flow.