ASA Savings And Loans Hold Medi-Screening For Sukura

Dozens of residents of Sukura received a free medical screening organised by ASA Savings & Loans Limited, a leading micro finance institution in the country which places the health care of people as their topmost priority.

The Regional Manager for the Accra West Area branch of ASA Savings & Loans Limited, Mr. Mohammad Iqbal Kabir said ASA Savings and Loans Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has already organised a similar exercise in Lapaz and Kaneshie Zongo.

He added that this and many other services they provide in operational areas have placed them on the chart as the 20th Most Prestigious Company in this year’s Club 100 Awards in 2015.

Mr. Mohammed Iqbal Kabir acknowledged the contribution of its loyal customers, especially, the role they played in the company being adjudged the

When asked about the reason for this medical screening galore, he indicated that “if you are not healthy, how will you work? If you don’t have sound health, sound mind, how will you work? How will you do business? How will you survive?” He asked rhetorically when asked of the reason for the exercise.”

The Kaneshie Zongo Area Manager, Eugene Owusu Biney noted that this was the first time the branch was organising free health screening even though they have rewarded them in different forms.

According to him, over 300 beneficiaries were thoroughly examined for various diseases including malaria, hypertension, blood sugar and hepatitis B as well as breast cancer.

The hospital administrator of Barnor Memorial Hospital, Dr. George Baffour Awuah advised health seekers at such programmes to avail themselves on time and further urged them to come in their numbers and should not take their health issues for granted.

“For health care you don’t wait until you see a condition become visible before you take a step. At least every six months you have to go for check up and if you don’t have money at least every year you have to go for medical screening.”

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude and appreciation to management of ASA Savings & Loans for organising such medical exercise for community members for free.